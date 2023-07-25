SigFig Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,353 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PXH traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,409. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.57.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.