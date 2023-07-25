SigFig Wealth Management LLC Sells 532 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 631,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 4.9% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $88,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Mayport LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 90,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $238,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VXF traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.50. 86,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,596. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $157.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.08 and its 200-day moving average is $142.57.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.