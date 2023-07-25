SigFig Wealth Management LLC Sells 74,073 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 59.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,073 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.37. 193,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,893. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.87.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2981 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.