Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 27th

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th.

Signet Jewelers has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Signet Jewelers has a payout ratio of 9.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Signet Jewelers to earn $10.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $73.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.11. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $51.29 and a 12-month high of $83.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIG. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $625,249.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,498,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $702,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,942,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $625,249.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,896 shares of company stock worth $4,599,192. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth $348,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 476,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,075,000 after buying an additional 33,714 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 48.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 140,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after buying an additional 45,783 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,022,000 after buying an additional 19,231 shares during the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

