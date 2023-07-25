Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Benchmark

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research cut Sirius XM from a hold rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.06.

Sirius XM Stock Down 15.3 %

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36.

Insider Activity

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at $361,054.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sirius XM by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 437,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Sirius XM by 73.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Sirius XM by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,622 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 37.6% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

