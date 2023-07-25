SkyOak Wealth LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Free Report) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,500 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Presto Automation were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Presto Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,607,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Presto Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Presto Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Presto Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Presto Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Chardan Capital upgraded Presto Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Presto Automation stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. Presto Automation Inc. has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $10.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07.

Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter.

In other Presto Automation news, major shareholder Rajat Suri sold 25,000 shares of Presto Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,688,434.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Rajat Suri sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,240,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,688,434.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Xavier Casanova sold 14,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $52,876.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 534,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,585.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,094 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,573 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Presto Automation Inc operates as a labor automation technology provider in the hospitality industry. The company develops the Presto Smart Dining system (Presto Touch) that offers operations efficiency, guest self-service, and marketing benefits for casual dining operators. Its solution includes a portfolio of tabletop, handheld, and wearable devices supported by a suite of cloud-based services to enable guest ordering, payment, and surveys, as well as cloud-based operations metrics, security, and support monitoring in real time.

