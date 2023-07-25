Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 165 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $66,363,600,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $12,357,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $259.37 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $133.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.16 and a 200 day moving average of $234.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.87 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.

Caterpillar Profile



Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

