Smith Salley & Associates Sells 77 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Smith Salley & Associates cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $408.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.36.

LLY stock opened at $459.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $469.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.42. The company has a market capitalization of $436.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.03, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 71.86%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 971,556 shares of company stock worth $424,000,879. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

