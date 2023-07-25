Smith Salley & Associates Sells 813 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Danaher were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $258.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.69. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.63.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

