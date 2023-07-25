Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,883,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,434 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.69% of Snap worth $122,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Snap by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,668,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,752,000 after buying an additional 2,937,193 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,868,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 96.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,263,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Snap by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,618,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $10,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 70,213,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,750,618.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $10,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 70,213,355 shares in the company, valued at $707,750,618.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $340,834.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,470,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,046,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,435,158 shares of company stock worth $14,269,446.

Snap Stock Down 0.5 %

SNAP stock opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $988.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

