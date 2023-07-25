SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 0.6% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 117,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,671. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

