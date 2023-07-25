SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,812 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.38.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

