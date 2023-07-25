SSE (LON:SSE) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,300 at Berenberg Bank

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,200 ($28.21) to GBX 2,300 ($29.49) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.28% from the stock’s previous close.

SSE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.29) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.93) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,962.38 ($25.16).

SSE stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,807 ($23.17). 3,358,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.34, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,831.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,789.83. The firm has a market cap of £19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,046.67, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. SSE has a 52-week low of GBX 1,405 ($18.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,919 ($24.61).

In other news, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 10,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,853 ($23.76), for a total transaction of £191,748.44 ($245,862.85). In related news, insider John Bason bought 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,889 ($24.22) per share, for a total transaction of £39,990.13 ($51,275.97). Also, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 10,348 shares of SSE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,853 ($23.76), for a total transaction of £191,748.44 ($245,862.85). Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

