Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 125.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,956 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $190,270,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,130,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $436,661,000 after buying an additional 1,915,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $103.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,364,948. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.18 and a 200-day moving average of $103.52.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.