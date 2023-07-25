Stephens Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for National Bank (NYSE:NBHC)

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $34.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. National Bank has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). National Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $134.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that National Bank will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.49%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in National Bank by 358.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in National Bank during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 24.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 145.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 2,677.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

