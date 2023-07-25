STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $228.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

STERIS Stock Performance

STE opened at $232.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.03, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.84 and a 200 day moving average of $200.19. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $234.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.33.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 175.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STERIS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of STERIS by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,900,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at about $100,756,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at about $91,086,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 89.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

