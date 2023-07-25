Stewart Information Services (STC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.20). Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Stewart Information Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.12. Stewart Information Services has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $55.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Stewart Information Services

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,931,472. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,894.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 2,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 117,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,931,472. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,991,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,052,000 after buying an additional 91,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,683,000 after buying an additional 21,654 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,816,000 after buying an additional 169,056 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,074,000 after buying an additional 418,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,255,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.