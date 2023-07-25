StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. SVB Securities lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.40.

CTI BioPharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $9.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 million. Equities analysts predict that CTI BioPharma will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 3,530.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,849,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,802,000 after buying an additional 9,578,193 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the first quarter worth approximately $37,646,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 279.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,510,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after buying an additional 2,584,316 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 1,529.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,757,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,564,000 after buying an additional 1,649,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 32.5% during the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,535,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,450,000 after buying an additional 1,601,574 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an an oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

