StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

OncoCyte Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Equities analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in OncoCyte during the second quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in OncoCyte during the first quarter worth $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 107.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 389.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 58.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

