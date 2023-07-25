StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24. The company has a market cap of $6.81 million, a PE ratio of -73.75 and a beta of 1.31. Universal Security Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.53%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUU Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

