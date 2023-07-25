StockNews.com Downgrades Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $37.20 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average of $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.41. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 48,760 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,799,244.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 873,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,247,389.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 48,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,799,244.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 873,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,247,389.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,598 shares of company stock worth $6,692,536. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,299,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $230,317,000 after purchasing an additional 177,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,271,987 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $90,794,000 after buying an additional 120,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,869,000 after buying an additional 44,221 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,234,000 after buying an additional 1,165,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after buying an additional 590,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

