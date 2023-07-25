StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.92.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 82.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 6.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 12.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $993,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $7,847,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

