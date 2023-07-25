StockNews.com Lowers NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

NVE Stock Down 0.7 %

NVEC stock opened at $80.65 on Friday. NVE has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $100.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.22 and its 200-day moving average is $82.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Get NVE alerts:

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 57.76%. The company had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter.

NVE Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Baker sold 20,000 shares of NVE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total transaction of $1,743,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,769,433.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVE news, CEO Daniel A. Baker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total value of $1,743,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,769,433.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia M. Hollister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $172,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at $89,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVE

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of NVE in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NVE by 97.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVE in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of NVE by 17,720.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NVE in the first quarter valued at $172,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Featured Stories

