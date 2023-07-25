StockNews.com Upgrades Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Strong-Buy

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Medallion Financial in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

MFIN stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.78. 253,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,928. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.01.

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $63.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $518,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 68,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 2,321.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 49,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

