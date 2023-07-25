StockNews.com Upgrades Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Strong-Buy

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Medallion Financial in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Medallion Financial Price Performance
MFIN stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.78. 253,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,928. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medallion Financial
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $518,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 68,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 2,321.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 49,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Medallion Financial
Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.
