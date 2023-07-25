Strategy Asset Managers LLC Grows Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,077,000 after acquiring an additional 36,672 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 33,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $2,078,284,000,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 38.8% in the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $256.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.90 and a fifty-two week high of $257.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.08 and a 200-day moving average of $225.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CASY shares. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.70.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

