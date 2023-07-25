Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 155 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after buying an additional 533,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,261 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 635.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 429,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,282,000 after acquiring an additional 370,789 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $123.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $123.98.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

