Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 269 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Xylem by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $113.96 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.57 and its 200 day moving average is $105.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

