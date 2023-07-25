Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 269 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after buying an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Xylem by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,083 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $197,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $113.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.57 and its 200-day moving average is $105.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

