Strategy Asset Managers LLC Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.22. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

