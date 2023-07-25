Stratis Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.53 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $71.53 million and $1.53 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,862.78 or 0.06366071 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00045517 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00019708 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00030872 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013735 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 151,506,513 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.