Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Stryker were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Trading Down 0.1 %

SYK stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.50. The stock had a trading volume of 348,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,553. The firm has a market cap of $110.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $200.80 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.81.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stryker from $315.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.71.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

