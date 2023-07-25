Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNV. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Synovus Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $33.01 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

In other Synovus Financial news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,660.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,776.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,660.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 28,809 shares in the company, valued at $873,776.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 32,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,846.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,375 shares of company stock worth $309,411 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 495,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 63,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.