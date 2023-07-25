Syverson Strege & Co Boosts Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 706.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 67,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,846,000 after buying an additional 58,963 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,540,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

IWV traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $261.98. The company had a trading volume of 30,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,688. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $201.82 and a 52-week high of $262.92. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.51.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

