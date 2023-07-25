Syverson Strege & Co Boosts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 123.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Syverson Strege & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,489,000 after purchasing an additional 216,153 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 103,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 32,348 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 536,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 136.7% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,636,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,088,614. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.72.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

