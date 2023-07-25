Syverson Strege & Co Grows Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,346,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,168 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 36.4% of Syverson Strege & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Syverson Strege & Co owned approximately 0.49% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $85,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 84,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 40,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DFAC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.01. 266,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,401. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

