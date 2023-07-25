Syverson Strege & Co Has $82,000 Stock Position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSU traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.64. 25,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,616. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.00.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.