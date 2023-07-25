Syverson Strege & Co Invests $46,000 in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,618 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 22.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,002,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,097,000 after purchasing an additional 228,170 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 682,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Infosys by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,130,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Infosys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Nomura cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

Shares of INFY traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $16.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,229,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,166,816. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2134 per share. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Infosys’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

