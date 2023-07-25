Syverson Strege & Co Makes New $26,000 Investment in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 6.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 83,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 775 ($9.94) to GBX 800 ($10.26) in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.33) to GBX 730 ($9.36) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.77) to GBX 900 ($11.54) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 695 ($8.91) to GBX 675 ($8.65) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $735.00.

HSBC Stock Up 0.6 %

HSBC stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.63. The company had a trading volume of 576,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average is $37.11. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $41.67.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $20.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 11.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.46%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

