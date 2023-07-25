T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Reduced by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.3 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $141.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $169.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,891,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,322 shares of company stock valued at $32,380,391. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.