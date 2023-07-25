Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,305 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 1.6% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $17,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Target Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $135.65 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The stock has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

