TD Cowen Cuts Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $59.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KNX. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $57.56 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.45. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $96,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,082.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $73,755.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $96,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at $261,082.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,216 shares of company stock valued at $3,974,878 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,705,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $888,634,000 after buying an additional 39,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,426,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,207,000 after purchasing an additional 551,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,637,000 after purchasing an additional 166,644 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,859,000 after purchasing an additional 387,501 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

