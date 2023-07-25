TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTGT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechTarget

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 90,828.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,914,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $216,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,147,000 after acquiring an additional 96,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,503,000 after acquiring an additional 56,681 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 258.3% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,360,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,156,000 after acquiring an additional 981,078 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,345,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,299,000 after acquiring an additional 16,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19. The company has a market cap of $947.36 million, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.90. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $72.79.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.51 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 12.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that TechTarget will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

