Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($1.25)-($1.60) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($1.31). The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6-$2.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion. Teladoc Health also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.40)-($0.50) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Teladoc Health Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of TDOC traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.79. 11,023,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,156,021. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.09. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $43.24.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $629.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.55 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 285.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $411,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,620 shares in the company, valued at $685,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,464 shares of company stock valued at $509,310. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $205,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $532,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,615,142 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Articles

