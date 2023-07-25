Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$1.60–$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.63 billion. Teladoc Health also updated its FY23 guidance to ($1.25)-($1.60) EPS.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 11,023,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,021. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 285.51%. The business had revenue of $629.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.86.

In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $411,354.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,464 shares of company stock worth $509,310. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 52.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.