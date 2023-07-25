Tesla’s (TSLA) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $250.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Tesla from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $227.30.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $269.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.22, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.16. Tesla has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tesla by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,440,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Tesla by 98,265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,563,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

