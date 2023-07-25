Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Hamilton Capital LLC

Hamilton Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.87. 1,154,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,112,252. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $187.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $169.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.76.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

