Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.68-$1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.36 billion-$4.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion. Texas Instruments also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.68-1.92 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.76.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.08. 6,093,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,150,306. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.99.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,818,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,034,694,000 after acquiring an additional 721,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,548,365,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after buying an additional 8,349,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

