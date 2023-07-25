Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.68-1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.36-4.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.2 %

TXN stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,093,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,150,306. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.99. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.76.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

