The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Hamilton Capital LLC

Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.00.

Insider Activity

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,451.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,451.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,380 shares of company stock worth $4,205,185. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.58. 222,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,266. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

