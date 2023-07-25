The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for about 1.4% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Southern were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Southern by 23.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Southern by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Southern by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 35.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after purchasing an additional 239,325 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,804.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,678 shares of company stock valued at $16,334,121. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Up 0.2 %

SO traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,383. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.36.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

